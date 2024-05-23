Insider Selling: Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) COO Sells $1,181,612.00 in Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $169.51 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.45 and a twelve month high of $189.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Assurant alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,581,000 after buying an additional 191,750 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,865,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,848,000 after buying an additional 109,123 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Assurant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 783,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Assurant by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,194,000 after purchasing an additional 139,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIZ

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.