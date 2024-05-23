Carmen Orr Sells 14,984 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $36.70 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 4,634.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

