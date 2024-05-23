Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $264.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $269.62 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $278.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 114.6% in the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

