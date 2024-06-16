VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.90 to $2.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

VNET stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. VNET Group has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $579.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.33.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 39.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in VNET Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,853,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VNET Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 188,593 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,021,000. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

