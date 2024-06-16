LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Boosts UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target to $53.50

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $48.00 to $53.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 178.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

URGN stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $450.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Equities analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $67,401.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UroGen Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $7,129,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 38.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth about $1,824,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

