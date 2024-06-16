Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 94.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XNCR. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Xencor Price Performance

XNCR opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $26.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Xencor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Xencor by 24.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 13.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

