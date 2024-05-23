UBS Group Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $670.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $625.00 to $670.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $666.59.

Intuit Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of INTU opened at $670.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $673.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

