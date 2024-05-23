Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DT opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.