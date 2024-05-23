Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.54.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DT opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.06.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
