Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE) CEO Buys $500,000.00 in Stock

Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) CEO Corrado Degasperis purchased 1,250,000 shares of Comstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Comstock Price Performance

LODE stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.04. Comstock Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 474.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Inc. ( NYSE:LODE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Comstock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on LODE

Comstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.