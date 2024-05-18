Insider Buying: The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT) Insider Acquires £346.80 in Stock

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) insider Graham J. Crocker acquired 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £346.80 ($435.57).

Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance

LON HVT opened at GBX 265 ($3.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.64 million, a P/E ratio of 854.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 269.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 274.24. The Heavitree Brewery PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 230 ($2.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 330 ($4.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26.

Heavitree Brewery Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Heavitree Brewery’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Heavitree Brewery’s payout ratio is presently 1,935.48%.

Heavitree Brewery Company Profile

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

