Insider Buying: The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT) Insider Acquires £346.80 in Stock

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) insider Graham J. Crocker acquired 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £346.80 ($435.57).
Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance
LON HVT opened at GBX 265 ($3.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.64 million, a P/E ratio of 854.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 269.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 274.24. The Heavitree Brewery PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 230 ($2.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 330 ($4.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26.
Heavitree Brewery Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Heavitree Brewery’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Heavitree Brewery’s payout ratio is presently 1,935.48%.
Heavitree Brewery Company Profile
The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Heavitree Brewery
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Heavitree Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heavitree Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.