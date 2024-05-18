Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Insider Sells £214,245 in Stock

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) insider Jenny Winter sold 95,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.83), for a total value of £214,245 ($269,084.40).

Animalcare Group Stock Performance

ANCR stock opened at GBX 229 ($2.88) on Friday. Animalcare Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.01). The firm has a market cap of £137.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,450.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 217.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 193.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Get Animalcare Group alerts:

Animalcare Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Animalcare Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. Animalcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25,000.00%.

About Animalcare Group

Animalcare Group plc develops, sells, and distributes licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets. The company also offers microchipping and other associated services. It operates in Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, other European countries, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Animalcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Animalcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.