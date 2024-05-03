Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 18,142 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 623,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $73,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.24. 357,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,234. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day moving average of $115.20. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $123.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

