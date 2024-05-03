Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 24,623 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MBS ETF worth $68,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 450,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $95.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2823 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

