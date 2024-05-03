Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $88,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,814,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,050,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,591,000 after purchasing an additional 231,163 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VV traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $184.15 and a twelve month high of $241.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.