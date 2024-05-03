Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.88.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $18.03 on Friday, reaching $167.63. 2,044,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,071. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. Research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,359. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

