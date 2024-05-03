SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 708 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,523,000 after purchasing an additional 692,784 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 721,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 681,851 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,701,000. Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,790,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,458,000 after purchasing an additional 509,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 27,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 353,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 352,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,438. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

