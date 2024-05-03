Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.14. 973,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $296.50.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.06.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

