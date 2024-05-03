JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $128.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPE. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $20.76 on Friday, reaching $115.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,945,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,065. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

