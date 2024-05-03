Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 3rd

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance
BTT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 253,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,837. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.64.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
