Roth Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walmart in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

Walmart Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65. Walmart has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $65.19. The company has a market capitalization of $524.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,117,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,602,000 after acquiring an additional 518,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,743,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,502,040 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

