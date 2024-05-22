Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Illumina alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ILMN

Illumina Stock Down 0.8 %

ILMN opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.91. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $213.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. abrdn plc lifted its position in Illumina by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 299,827 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth about $29,558,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 275,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 90,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.