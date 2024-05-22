Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Global-E Online Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $30.04 on Friday. Global-E Online has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global-E Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Global-E Online by 31.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-E Online

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

