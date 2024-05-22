Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Target Price at $112.33

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.87. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

