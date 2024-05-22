CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get CSX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in CSX by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 144,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $23,585,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in CSX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 32,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

(Get Free Report

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.