Brokerages Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price at $306.42

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.42.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $304.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.83. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $319.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

