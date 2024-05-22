Brokerages Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT at $143.38

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ArcBest

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 385.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.13.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.