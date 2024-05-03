West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,059 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 122,652 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,763,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,394,000 after purchasing an additional 95,671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 309,327 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,497,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 136,314 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 265,431 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,033. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1695 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

