Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31), Zacks reports. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 73.15%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

GLAD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 118,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,463. The stock has a market cap of $466.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.23. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLAD

About Gladstone Capital

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.