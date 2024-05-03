Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Independent Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INDB. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

INDB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,381. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,272,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,015,000 after purchasing an additional 69,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,632,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 80.6% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,661,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,549,000 after purchasing an additional 741,609 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $42,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.