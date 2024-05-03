Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05), reports. Valaris had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 44.93%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million.

Valaris Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VAL traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $67.72. 342,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,327. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.90. Valaris has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Valaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VAL. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Institutional Trading of Valaris

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Valaris by 31.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,812,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 919,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,282,000. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new position in Valaris in the fourth quarter worth about $27,436,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Valaris during the third quarter worth approximately $27,063,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,072,000 after purchasing an additional 359,168 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valaris

(Get Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.