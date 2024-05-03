Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Issued By Roth Capital

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 15.6 %

NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,959,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,308,700. The company has a market capitalization of $632.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.15. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

