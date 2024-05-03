Summit Financial LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 41,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $168.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.70 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

