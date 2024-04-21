OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Equifax were worth $15,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its stake in Equifax by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 113,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,757,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Equifax by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.58. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.35.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

