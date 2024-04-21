OLD National Bancorp IN Has $11.91 Million Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,563 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.65% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.96. 107,298 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

