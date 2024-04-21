Apollo Currency 24 Hour Volume Hits $104.15 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $104.15 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00023396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

