Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $117,278.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $117,278.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483 over the last 90 days. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $228,758,000 after buying an additional 159,644 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 2,657.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 232,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,442,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

