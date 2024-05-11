Smithfield Trust Co Sells 645 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,874,000 after purchasing an additional 134,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,674,000 after buying an additional 109,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,607,000 after buying an additional 119,305 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

