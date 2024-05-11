Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 242 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 229,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,480,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

SITE stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.49. The stock had a trading volume of 375,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,999. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.81 and a 52-week high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

