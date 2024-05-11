Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,687 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. 3,119,709 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

