Mount Lucas Management LP Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,377,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,891 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,244,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,195 shares of company stock worth $24,586,775 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $348.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,837. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.62. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

