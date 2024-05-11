Mount Lucas Management LP Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tapestry by 37.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,394,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $126,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,207 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $34,010,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108,486 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $114,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,249,047 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $150,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,485,046 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 960,881 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,602,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,532. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.68. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

