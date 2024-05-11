Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $2.46 Million in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 76,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,038,000 after buying an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.69. The stock had a trading volume of 767,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.78.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

