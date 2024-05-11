Smithfield Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.06. 802,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.64 and a 200-day moving average of $136.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $156.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.