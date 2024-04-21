Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by OTR Global

OTR Global reissued their mixed rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.50.

CPRI stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. Capri has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $9,996,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $16,571,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,352,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

