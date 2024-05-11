Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 494 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 306,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 98,228 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SHYG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,405. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

