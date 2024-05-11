Mount Lucas Management LP Takes Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,000. Everest Group accounts for about 1.3% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.93. 145,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,650. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.96. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EG

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.