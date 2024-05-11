Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 7,107 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,514,000 after purchasing an additional 77,703 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,656,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

EMB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.66. 3,446,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average is $87.22. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.70 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3606 per share. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

