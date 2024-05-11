Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,241 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,989,000 after acquiring an additional 881,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 46.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,234,000 after purchasing an additional 853,656 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 11.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,428,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,210,000 after buying an additional 246,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 54.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,348,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after buying an additional 825,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AZEK by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,976,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Up 1.7 %

AZEK traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.10. 1,875,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,382. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.93. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZEK

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,431 shares of company stock worth $6,954,232 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.