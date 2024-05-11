Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $4,429,075.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,363,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,524,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $4,429,075.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363,066 shares in the company, valued at $136,524,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,449,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,115,298 shares of company stock worth $104,795,772. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.87. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

