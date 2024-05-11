Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $2.35 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Comcast by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,947,000 after purchasing an additional 570,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $501,312,000 after purchasing an additional 581,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,879,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $477,070,000 after buying an additional 231,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,227,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,701,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
